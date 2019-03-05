Junglee Trailer out tomorrow: The makers of Vidyut Jammwal-starrer upcoming film Junglee shared a new poster of the film and also revealed that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow—March 5. Junglee has been helmed by Chuck Russell.

Junglee Trailer: One of the most anticipated films of this year, Junglee, which is an action-thriller that stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role has been creating a lot of buzz on social media after a new poster of the film was shared by the makers on Tuesday. Sharing the poster on Twitter, film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the much-awaited trailer of the film will be released tomorrow—March 6. The film revolves around the friendship of Vidyut Jammwal and his friend Bhola who is an elephant. In the poster, we see Vidyut Jammwal’s arms around Bhola’s trunk like they are true friends for life!

The film has been helmed by Chuck Russell and has been bankrolled by Vineet Jain and Priti Shahani is the co-producer. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Pooja Sawant, Makarand Deshpande and Asha Bhat in key roles and is slated to hit the big screen on April 5 this year. Junglee is one of the most awaited films of 2019.

Trailer out tomorrow… Teaser poster of #Junglee… Meet Vidyut Jammwal and his friend Bhola, the elephant… Directed by Chuck Russell… Produced by Vineet Jain… Co-produced by Priti Shahani… 5 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/KNHhlt65uA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

The film talks about how a man finds out about international poacher’s racket and then decides to fight against it. The trailer of the film will be released tomorrow and fans have high expectations from the same.

