Junglee trailer review, Junglee movie trailer released, Vidyut Jammwal Junglee official trailer out: The trailer of Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film Junglee is finally out. Helmed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russel, Junglee stars Vidyut Jammwal alongside Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Atul Kulkarni and Makarand Deshpande. The film will clash with John Abraham and Mouni Roy-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter at the cinema screens on April 5.

Junglee trailer review: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is back to the big screen with his latest release Junglee. After sharing glimpses of the film with several posters and a teaser, the makers of the film on Wednesday, March 6 have released an action-packed trailer. Set against the backdrop of a forest, Junglee revolves around Vidyut’s quest to save the wildlife from poachers. The trailer also shows the friendship between Vidyut and an elephant named Bhola.

In the 2 minute and 48-second trailer, Vidyut Jammwal does everything from action to romance but fails to captivate and hook the audience. In the film, the actor has been paired with Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat, who are passable. Helmed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russel and bankrolled by Vineet Jain and Priti Shahani under the banner of Junglee Pictures, Junglee also stars Atul Kulkarni and Makarand Deshpande.

Junglee is slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 5, 2019. The film will clash with John Abraham and Mouni Roy-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), whose trailer released earlier this week and received a positive reaction from the audience. Looking at the initial buzz around both the films, it seems like Junglee will witness a stiff competition from Romeo Akbar Walter.

Vidyut Jammwal made his acting debut with Telugu film Shakti in 2011 and later ventured into Bollywood with the film Force. The actor later starred in films like Stanley Ka Dabba, Commando, Bullett Raja, Commando 2 and Baadshaho. Post Junglee, Vidyut will be seen in the film Commando 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More