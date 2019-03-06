Junglee trailer: Bollywood hottie Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film Junglee is winning hearts with its official trailer. The makers have released the Junglee movie official trailer and fans can't stop going gaga over it. Directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russel, the movie also features Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Atul Kulkarni and Makarand Deshpande. Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee movie trailer!

Junglee trailer: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is going to be back with a bang as his upcoming movie Junglee has already started impressing fans. The official trailer of much-anticipated movie Junglee has been dropped by the makers and the social media is going gaga over it. After sharing several posters and a teaser from the movie, the makers have now released the official trailer of the action-packed thriller. The film showcases a story based on the backdrop of a forest and revolves around the main character Vidyut Jammwal and his efforts to save the wildlife from being hunt by the poachers.

The 2 minute and 48-second long trailer has many splendid action scenes of Vidyut Jammwal which will make your jaws drop. Captivating audience with its superb cinematography, the trailer has managed to receive some applauds on twitter as well. After Commando and Commando 2, Vidyut Jammwal is all set to hit the silver screens with this exciting thriller.

Directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russel and produced by Vineet Jain and Priti Shahani under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the movie also features Atul Kulkarni and Makarand Deshpande. While Vidyut Jammwal will be seen romancing with Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat in a few bits, the movie is going to focus more on a wildlife adventure.

Well, Vidyut Jammwal with his action scenes and good looks has impressed fans again. Some of the visuals from the trailer of Junglee will leave you spellbound. Take a look!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More