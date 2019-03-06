Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammval's much-awaited trailer of Junglee is finally out. In the trailer, the actor Vidyut Jammval's character Raj can be seen portraying a role of a wildlife protector. Directed by Chuck Russell, the movie features Atul Kulkarni, Makrand Deshpande, Pooja Sawant in the lead roles. The movie will release on April 5, 2019 and it will face a tough competition with John Abraham-starrer Romeo Walter Akabar at the box office.

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammval’s much-anticipated movie Junglee’s trailer has been released today. In the family action-packed drama trailer, the actor Vidyut Jammval’s character Raj can be seen portraying a role of a wildlife protector. The director has successfully provided beautiful glimpses from the jungle where a young boy named Raj can be seen forming a unique bond with elephant. The loving relationship of a boy and an elephant is simply pleasing to the eyes. At the end, Vidyut Jaammval can be seen performing some action sequences which are no less than gripping. The trailer ends at a curious note about the movie’s plot.

There are high expectations from the jungle safari that it will leave no stone unturned in spreading the magic at the box office, however, the movie will face a stiff competition from John Abraham starrer-Romeo Akbar Walter. As per reports, according to the box office prediction, Junglee will collect 30-35 crores. On the first day of the movie release, Vidyut Jammwal-starrer will collect 8-10 crores during the weekend, the movie will collect 20-25 crores at the box office.

While as per reports, John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter is directed to collect a total box office collection of Rs 40 crores.

It will be a neck-to neck fight between two movies and it wiil be interesting to watch which movie will collect more at the box office.

Directed by Chuck Russell and produced by Vineet Jain, the movie will release on April 5, 2019. While Romeo Walter Akabar is helmed by Robby Grewal which is slated to release on April 12, 2019.

The movie Junglee also features Atul Kulkarni, Makrand Deshpande, Pooja Sawant, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Rahul Verma Rajput, Shankar Yadav and Dinesh Rajpurohit.

