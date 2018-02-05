We live in a world where the audiences love a good monster movie, be it dinosaurs, Kaiju’s or even giant gorillas which is why films like Jurassic Park, King Kong, Pacific Rim, Godzilla and their multiple versions and parts have worked so well over the years. Three years ago, Jurassic World rebooted the Steven Spielberg dinosaur franchise, Jurassic Park, and the inescapable continuation has released its most recent trailer. The clasp from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom builds on the first trailer that was released last year, and sets up the fundamental start: the island that the Jurassic World amusement park was based on is under danger, and both Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters are gotten to help spare the dinosaurs from annihilation… once more.

The first Jurassic World, which was directed by Colin Trevorrow, wound up earning more than $1.67 billion worldwide and denoted a sensational come back for a film idea that had stayed torpid for a long time. The new movie is composed by a similar team of Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, however venturing into the chief’s seat this time is J.A. Bayona, the up-to-date producer behind motion pictures like The Orphanage and A Monster Calls. While Jurassic World endeavored to stick near the great recipe that Steven Spielberg built up for the arrangement, the guarantee of Bayona joining the establishment was that he could bring a substantially darker air — and judging from the nightmarish symbolism in the trailer, he seems to have done quite recently that.

The trailer is like a childhood nightmare we all had after watching the first Jurassic Park movie where a dinosaur walks into your house and tries to kill you. The movie reminds you of the 90’s and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Jeff Goldblum who played the character of Dr Ian Malcolm will also return to this movie after being absent from the franchise for almost 21 years.

The news was confirmed when the ad spot for Jurassic World at SuperBowl featured Goldblum 25 years ago in the memorable scene from Jurassic Park where he attempts to outrun a Tyrannosaurus rex. As he looks into his side mirror of the jeep he is in, where objects are always closer than they appear, the action shifts to 2018, where Goldblum is driving a newer model Jeep Wrangler. The T-Rex is in hot pursuit, and while the creature gets awfully close, the actor outmanoeuvres it. Before too long, Goldblum realizes that he’s been daydreaming behind the wheel of a stationary vehicle at a dealership, where a saleswoman asks him, “Would you like to take it for a test drive?” and the always witty actor responds, “I just did.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled for release on June 22nd, 2018 and with Goldblum making a cameo in the franchise and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard leading the charge, we cannot wait.