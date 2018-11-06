In the picture shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram account, the stunning actress was wearing an oyster-coloured lehenga while carrying a burning diya in her hand. The eccentric part of the picture was that Miss Patani was donning just a Calvin Klien bra over her lehenga and nothing else, which triggered the users on social media.

Just a bra over lehenga? Disha Patani trolled for her Diwali treat to fans, here's what she did next

It was a good day for a fair share of Disha Patani fans on Monday when the beautiful actor posted a picture of her in an eccentric mix of clothing on the eve of Diwali. However, there were many naysayers as well who took on the Bollywood actor and condemned her for her selection of clothes, especially on the occasion of Diwali. The Baaghi 2 actress took no time in silencing the detractors and immediately muted them from making further comments on her post.

After getting a series of condemnation and abuse, Disha Patani took no time and disabled the comments section on the picture. In an instant all the comments were gone and nothing followed next. Interestingly, her beautiful picture garnered nearly 2 million likes in less than one day and was appreciated by a large section of her followers.

The Bareilly-born girl shot to fame with 2016 Hindi film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, she then did a Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga. Disha Patani was seen in Welcome to New York and then went on to star in Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff. Here are our top picks from Patani’s Instagram account:

