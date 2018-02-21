During an interactive session at the ongoing World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) , Sophia, the humanoid created by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics and the first robot to be made a citizen of that country, said Hindi film actor Shah Rukh Khan is her favourite star when asked about her interest in movies and who she liked the most. SRK showed his love for Sophia on twitter as well.

While humans are still trying to figure out their way around the planet, Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics and their first robot or humanoid Sophia who is now made a citizen of the country is out giving interviews. During an interactive session at the ongoing World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Hyderabad, India, she declared her love for Shah Rukh Khan. When asked who her favourite movie star was she took King Khan’s name without hesitation.

The Saudi Arabian citizen robot also said she wants to work for women’s rights and empowerment. When asked what makes her upset, Sophia said, “I don’t get upset like humans do. I hope to have real physiological feelings someday through which I will express my emotions. Then I can understand the feelings of those emotions.” Asked if she as a robot also needs rest like humans do, she said, “Yes. We all need to rest everyone a while”. If robots require special privileges, Sophia said, “(I) don’t need different rules and don’t expect special privileges. I actually would like to use my citizenship status to speak out for the rights of women.”

When Shah Rukh got to know about the same, he publicly declared his love for Sophia as well. Shah Rukh took to his Twitter account and wrote, ” Public declaration of love for a ‘lady’ who has come to my country, India. U Simulate me, every bit and byte of u, Sophia.”

Public declaration of love for a ‘lady’ who has come to my country, India. U Simulate me, every bit and byte of u, Sophia. https://t.co/HxAhTORpHD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2018

Sophia, who even has Twitter and Facebook accounts, said she wants to live in Hong Kong along with her robotic family and her creator Hanson. She also said she wanted to be with her creator if she were to be alone on an island.

