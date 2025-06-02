Just One Day To Go In RCB vs PBKS Finals, Virat Kohli And Anushka In Dubai Shooting Ad

The couple stars in a brand-new campaign for Dubai Tourism, and true to form, they've managed to set social media ablaze with their effortless chemistry and relatable charm.

A Picture-Perfect Pair in the City of Lights

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma in the Visit Dubai Ad-shoot. 👌 pic.twitter.com/RTjAadN8Z6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2025

In the heartwarming campaign titled “Dubai, Ready For a Surprise”, the couple is seen exploring the city in their signature style — laid-back yet magnetic. From cozying up by a desert bonfire to romantic waterfront walks under glistening city lights, the ad is a visual ode to both their bond and Dubai’s magic.

The video is peppered with moments that fans can’t stop rewatching — especially Virat’s cheeky “peesy” line that’s already gone viral. When Anushka playfully asks him, “How are you so amazing?”, Virat quips, “What can I say, I’ve learnt from the best.” She laughs it off as cheesy, to which he responds, “No, it’s peesy.” It’s classic Virushka — playful, sweet, and disarmingly real.

And then there’s the waterfront scene. The couple spots another duo nearby. “Cute couple,” Virat says. Anushka thinks they might just be friends. “Nah,” he smiles. “See, he’s nervous. Even I used to be.” Cue Anushka’s soft smile — and the internet’s collective swoon.

The Final IPL 2025 Match Tomorrow

Whether they’re winning matches or starring in hit films, the couple has proven time and again that their real-life bond is as compelling as any onscreen moment. The Dubai campaign is just the latest reminder that Virushka — in all their playful, grounded glory — are in a league of their own.

And with the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS set for tomorrow, fans will be hoping for yet another special moment — perhaps one on the cricket pitch this time.

