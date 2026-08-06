Just Weeks After ICU Stay, Amitabh Bachchan Worked For 24 Hours Straight—Here’s Why

At the age of 83, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan keeps reinventing the concept of professional discipline within the entertainment industry in India. Only weeks after posting his personal blog about his surgical procedure, intensive care treatment, and arduous home recovery process, the seasoned star announced that he managed to work for 24 hours straight in order to conclude shoot requirements for next year’s season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The veteran started working from 7:00 AM one day and continued to work until 7:00 AM the next day.

Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Pull A 24-Hour Non-Stop Shift?

This marathon shooting came about due to strict deadlines for airing in television. In order to make way for the premiere of KBC Season 18 on August 10, 2026, it is important that all episodes be delivered as soon as possible.

Going to his own blog following the night shoot, Mr. Bachchan in his usual humorous manner, explains the reason behind this hectic schedule:

“Finished work at 7 am this morning… of work that began at 7 am yesterday. But the importance of its presentation and its timely work was necessary… so DID IT. The first Broadcast Date for KBC is announced… and missing that would mean a job replacement for me. So off to do what needs to be done.” — Amitabh Bachchan

What Recent Health Recovery Was The Superstar Navigating?

The 24-hour shift becomes even more impressive considering the latest information about the health condition of Amit Bachchan. The actor had described his experience of staying in the hospital, in the ICU and going through recovery at home in July:

“In Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff… a discharge… and a homecoming… this homecoming period is the most difficult phase… physically, psychologically and practically.” — Amitabh Bachchan

Despite the intense recovery demands that typically call for extended rest, the superstar prioritized his contractual commitments to ensure the quiz show’s timely premiere.

How Does KBC 18 Factor Into Big B’s Legendary Career?

With the exception of the third season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bachchan has been hosting it since its historic inception way back in 2000. Fighting against all odds in terms of historically significant health crises, such as the 1982 Coolie accident and operations thereafter, commitment towards keeping up with shoot dates is an important part of Bachchan’s legacy as a professional.

Coming back straight to set after having taken a short nap in preparation for the next call sheet, Bachchan made it clear to his fans that as long as there is a camera on him, he plans to continue doing what he does best.

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