International Manufacturing Concepts, Melomega Music, and Sound Gems have sued Justin Bieber and the country music duet Dan + Shay, among others, for copyright infringement for their 2019 hit song '10,000 Hours.'

International Manufacturing Concepts, Melomega Music, and Sound Gems have sued Justin Bieber and the country music duet Dan + Shay, among others, for copyright infringement for their 2019 hit song ‘10,000 Hours.’

The song debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released in 2019. The action claims that Bieber, 28, and the trio (Dan Smyers, 34, and Shay Mooney, 30) “stole the main component” of the 1973 song “The First Time Baby Is A Holiday,” originally written by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti.

The suit also claims that the song was not released until 2014, approximately five years before ‘10,000 Hours,’ and that there are “unmistakable similarities”.

Therefore, the firm is seeking credit for the music, as well as money in damages, statutory damages, attorney expenses, and “an injunction banning further distribution of the tune.

The song was released four days after Bieber married Hailey Baldwin for the second time in a religious wedding in South Carolina, which was attended by the couple’s close friends, including Smyers and Mooney, as well as Scooter Braun, who manages all three artists.

Meanwhile, the song won Grammy Award for best country duo/group performance in 2021 along with two American Music Awards, an iHeartRadio Music Award, and a Billboard award in 2020.