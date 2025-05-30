Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Although Joe claimed the bail was $100, public records indicate Bieber’s bail was actually $2,500. This discrepancy raised eyebrows among fans and critics, especially given Fat Joe’s reputation for telling exaggerated stories.

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Fat Joe and Justin Bieber


Fat Joe has stirred up social media with a bold story on his new podcast Joe And Jada, where he claims to have helped pop star Justin Bieber during his 2014 DUI arrest in Miami.

While the two artists have never collaborated musically, Joe shared an unexpected tale of his supposed involvement in Bieber’s legal troubles.

Fat Joe Recalls Justin Bieber’s Arrest

Speaking to rapper Jadakiss, Fat Joe recounted how he once frequently talked to Justin Bieber during the singer’s time in Miami. According to Joe, he received a call from his late friend Raul, who asked him to help bail out Bieber after his arrest for reckless driving and DUI. Joe stated that the bail money was minimal—just $100—and claimed they used a mutual friend’s girlfriend to post it.

During the podcast, Joe emphasized that his actions weren’t for clout. He said, “It wasn’t no money… a couple hundred dollars, a thousand dollars… So we bail out Bieber, $100.” He shared the story as if it were a casual favor and not a major headline-worthy event.

Bieber Reportedly Called Himself a “Gangster” Post-Bail

The story took a twist when Joe claimed that Bieber started calling himself a “gangster” after the incident. Joe said he tried to give the pop star some tough love by reminding him that fans didn’t want a gangster image—they wanted the Bieber who sang hits like “Baby.”

Joe said his comments didn’t sit well with Bieber and led to tension in their relationship.

Although Joe claimed the bail was $100, public records indicate Bieber’s bail was actually $2,500. This discrepancy raised eyebrows among fans and critics, especially given Fat Joe’s reputation for telling exaggerated stories. One social media user joked, “Justin probably never said that sh*t,” while another wrote, “All this man does is lie.”

Social Media Reactions Mock Fat Joe’s Credibility

As expected, Fat Joe’s story triggered a wave of humorous and skeptical reactions online. Some questioned his honesty, while others ridiculed his appearance.

One user tweeted, “Imagine believing anything from a man with a fake beard.” Another user mocked the podcast entirely, posting: “Man FK that Weak Azz Podcast with Fat H0E & @Therealkiss.”

Justin Bieber has not responded to Fat Joe’s claims. The pop star has been dealing with his own controversies, including legal issues involving his former manager Scooter Braun and increasing media focus on his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber.

Whether Joe’s story holds any truth remains unknown, but it has definitely added fuel to the ongoing conversation about celebrity storytelling.

