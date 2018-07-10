Justin Bieber has put an end to all the speculations as the singer has confirmed that he is engaged to Hailey Baldwin. Speaking about the same, Justin stated that he is in love with everything about Hailey and added that his heart is completely and fully her. After Justin's confirmation, Hailey also expressed her gratitude on her official Twitter account.

After keeping the fans on the edge with their engagement speculations, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have finally broken his silence. On Tuesday, July 9, the singer confirmed his engagement with Hailey and stated that his heart is completely and fully her. Sharing two adorable photos of the duo on his official Instagram account, in which Hailey can be seen planting a kiss on Justin’s cheek, he wrote that he was planning to wait for a while before breaking the news to his fans but now the word travels fast.

Addressing Hailey in his long post, Justin wrote that he is in love with everything about her and he is committed to spend his life getting to know everything single about her and loving her. Promising to lead their family with honor and integrity, Justin stated that his heart is completely and fully hers and he will always put her first.

In the post, Justin wrote that Hailey is the love of his life and he wouldn’t want to spend his life with anybody else as she makes him so much better and they complement each other so well.

Revealing an interesting detail about the date of their engagement, Justin noted that God’s timing is absolutely perfect as they got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month and number seven is the number of spiritual perfection.

After Justin’s revelation, Hailey took to her official Twitter handle to express her gratitude. In her tweet, Hailey wrote that she is not sure what she did in life to deserve such happiness but she is utterly grateful to God for giving her a person with whom she can share her life.

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

