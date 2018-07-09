Good news for all the Jailey fans as Justin Bieber has finally popped the question to his rumoured girlfriend Hailey Baldwin during their latest trip to the Bahamas. According to the latest reports, Justin got engaged to Hailey on Saturday, July 7 and took her by a pleasant surprise as he proposed her in front of all the guests in the resort.

After giving major couple goals with their PDA pictures that flood the internet every now and then, Justin Bieber has taken his taken his relationship to the next level. If the latest reports are to be believed, Justin got engaged to Hailey in the Bahamas on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revealing further details about the proposal, Two witnesses recounted that all the guests in the resort were asked to put their phones away as a big surprise was underway. Right then, Justin popped the big question to Hailey and proposed her in front of everyone present at the venue.

A source close to People magazine revealed that the proposal comes as a surprise and kind of not. The singer is extremely happy since past couple of days and has known Hailey for a long time now. The proposal might across as sudden but they both knew each other really well.

Although Justin and Hailey have maintained their silence over the engagement rumours, Justin’s father Jeremy Bieber on July 8 took to his Instagram profile to signal a new beginning in his son’s life. Sharing a beautiful photo of Justin, who is seen standing on a beach facing the beach, Jeremy wrote that proud is an understatement and he is really excited for the next chapter.

Meanwhile, Justin’s mother Pattie Mallete sent out a super-sweet tweet which was full of love and adoration.

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

Justin and Hailey got back together after the former broke up with his longtime girlfriend Selena Gomez. Speaking about Justin, Hailey had earlier told a leading daily that she and Justin were friends for a really long time. She met him when she was really young and he was one of her best friends. Hailey added that everybody knows that soon their friendship turned into something else but it was when they were just 18 or 19. After their separation, which couldn’t last for long, Hailey and Justin did not talk to each other for a long time as there was a lot of awkwardness between them.

