Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Justin Bieber Gets Steamy With SZA Live On Stage With Wife Hailey Bieber Present In Audience, Fans Say, ‘He Was High ASF’

Justin Bieber Gets Steamy With SZA Live On Stage With Wife Hailey Bieber Present In Audience, Fans Say, ‘He Was High ASF’

What made the moment even more striking was the presence of Hailey Bieber, who was in the audience and shared clips of the show on her Instagram Story. Despite the buzz surrounding the performance, she praised her husband and SZA, calling them her “two favorite artists.”

Music icon Justin Bieber shocked fans during a surprise appearance at SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s “Grand National Tour” concert on May 23 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The singer joined SZA onstage for a performance that left the crowd buzzing — especially when he kissed her hands during their steamy duet.

Fans React to Justin Bieber’s Intimate Moment with SZA

The unexpected gesture sparked a flurry of social media reactions. Many fans were quick to question Bieber’s state of mind, especially given his recent pattern of unpredictable behavior. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Justin ain’t been the same since he had his baby,” while another added, “He is not well.”

Hailey Bieber Watches From the Audience

The surprise performance came just days after Hailey Baldwin Bieber addressed persistent rumors about her marriage. The 28-year-old model dismissed the speculation as “nonsense” in an online statement, following months of tabloid reports suggesting marital troubles between the couple.

Adding fuel to the public’s curiosity, Bieber was recently spotted shirtless during a strange outing in Beverly Hills. After exiting a bank and finding a citation on his car windshield, he reacted by grabbing his crotch — an action many interpreted as a sign of stress or defiance amid growing scrutiny.

Shortly after the incident, Bieber was seen spending time with Kyle Massey, a former child actor who previously faced felony charges for inappropriate communication with a minor. The meeting only added to public concerns about Bieber’s current mental and emotional state.

ALSO READ: Who Was Anna Grace Phelan? TikTok Star’s Tumor Grew In An Area Where She Could Not Breathe, Dies At 19

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader
Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings
American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails
MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra |...
Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs Until July 9 After Call With European Commission President Ursula...
‘More Terrorists In Pak Than All Over World’: Ghulam Nabi Azad During Visit to Bahrain...
