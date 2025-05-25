Justin Bieber Gets Steamy With SZA Live On Stage With Wife Hailey Bieber Present In Audience, Fans Say, ‘He Was High ASF’

What made the moment even more striking was the presence of Hailey Bieber, who was in the audience and shared clips of the show on her Instagram Story. Despite the buzz surrounding the performance, she praised her husband and SZA, calling them her “two favorite artists.”

Music icon Justin Bieber shocked fans during a surprise appearance at SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s “Grand National Tour” concert on May 23 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The singer joined SZA onstage for a performance that left the crowd buzzing — especially when he kissed her hands during their steamy duet.

Fans React to Justin Bieber’s Intimate Moment with SZA

The unexpected gesture sparked a flurry of social media reactions. Many fans were quick to question Bieber’s state of mind, especially given his recent pattern of unpredictable behavior. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Justin ain’t been the same since he had his baby,” while another added, “He is not well.”

I saw someone say SZA was doing the most with Justin Bieber. She was obviously trying to center him. He was HIGH ASF on that stage and obviously struggling. — Iris (@GaiaTheeGodess) May 25, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SZA AND JUSTIN BIEBER. pic.twitter.com/5p7OO0RrxT — best of SZA (@solanafiles) May 24, 2025

Hailey Bieber Watches From the Audience

What made the moment even more striking was the presence of Hailey Bieber, who was in the audience and shared clips of the show on her Instagram Story. Despite the buzz surrounding the performance, she praised her husband and SZA, calling them her “two favorite artists.”

The surprise performance came just days after Hailey Baldwin Bieber addressed persistent rumors about her marriage. The 28-year-old model dismissed the speculation as “nonsense” in an online statement, following months of tabloid reports suggesting marital troubles between the couple.

Adding fuel to the public’s curiosity, Bieber was recently spotted shirtless during a strange outing in Beverly Hills. After exiting a bank and finding a citation on his car windshield, he reacted by grabbing his crotch — an action many interpreted as a sign of stress or defiance amid growing scrutiny.

Shortly after the incident, Bieber was seen spending time with Kyle Massey, a former child actor who previously faced felony charges for inappropriate communication with a minor. The meeting only added to public concerns about Bieber’s current mental and emotional state.