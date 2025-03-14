Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am

The pop star in his latest Instagram stories admitted that despite his success, he often feels “unequipped and unqualified.”

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am

Justin Bieber


Justin Bieber recently got candid about his struggles with self-esteem, sharing a heartfelt message on his Instagram Stories on March 13.

The pop star admitted that despite his success, he often feels “unequipped and unqualified.”

In a simple black-and-white text post, Bieber reflected on how people have told him throughout his life that he “deserves” his achievements. However, he confessed, “I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud.”

Justin Bieber’s Struggles With Self-Perception

The two-time Grammy winner elaborated on his internal battles, saying, “It made me feel sneaky, like… damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn’t be saying this.”

Bieber reassured his followers that they’re not alone if they experience similar emotions. “If you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Hints at New Music After Four-Year Hiatus

This introspective post comes at a time when Bieber has been hinting at a return to music. His last album, Justice (2021), topped the Billboard 200 for two weeks. Just a day before sharing his thoughts on self-worth, he posted a photo of himself in a recording studio, playing the piano—further fueling speculation about a comeback.

Bieber has been more active on social media in recent weeks. A few notable posts include:

A video of him dancing and smoking what appeared to be a blunt or cigar while listening to Don Toliver’s “Hardstone National Anthem”

A freestyle rap session where he playfully rapped, “High like a fly guy/ I fly high like a magpie/ I go high like a bad guy.”

These posts followed rumors suggesting he was involved with hard drugs—claims that his representatives strongly denied in a statement to TMZ, calling them “exhausting and pitiful.”

Bieber’s Recent Reflections on Growth and Faith

This isn’t the first time Bieber has shared deep thoughts about his personal growth. In February, he wrote on his Instagram Story:
“It’s time to grow up. Changing is about letting go!”

He also opened up about his faith, stating, “I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it … Today I’m letting go and remembering the weight isn’t on me to change. The weight is on God.”

Bieber emphasized his commitment to spiritual growth, revealing that he prays for strength and guidance each day. As fans eagerly await his potential music comeback, Bieber continues to share raw insights into his journey of self-discovery and faith.

ALSO READ: Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement Ring

