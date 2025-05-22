Justin Bieber Looks Worried In New Pics, Grabs His Cr**ch After Getting A Parking Ticket In Los Angeles

Adding to the incident, sources noted that Bieber’s G-Wagon lacked a front license plate, which could lead to additional scrutiny from traffic enforcement. A parking officer quickly issued the ticket, placing it on Bieber’s windshield as he went about his errands.

Pop sensation Justin Bieber appeared visibly stressed and unusually gaunt after receiving a parking ticket in Beverly Hills, according to paparazzi photos shared by a publication.

The 30-year-old star was seen exiting Credit Bank in Los Angeles, dressed in oversized jeans and light blue sliders, drawing attention for his disheveled appearance and unusual behavior.

Justin Bieber’s Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans

Bieber, who was spotted grabbing his crotch several times, immediately caused a stir on social media, with many fans commenting on his seemingly unhealthy look. Some expressed concern for his well-being, especially after seeing the singer looking tired and underweight.

This marks Justin’s first public appearance since his controversial apology to wife Hailey Bieber, following his past comment that she would “never be on the cover of Vogue.” The remark resurfaced online recently, sparking backlash and tension in the couple’s public image.

Justin Bieber Issued a Parking Ticket for Oversized G-Wagon

According to TMZ, Bieber ran into trouble while trying to park his large Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which reportedly exceeded the height limit for the structure. Struggling to find a suitable spot, the singer ended up parking in a loading zone, which ultimately resulted in a parking ticket.

Fans flooded social media with concern after the images surfaced. One user commented, “He looks unhealthy,” while another wrote, “He’s going off the rails again. I feel bad for his child.” The candid photos have reignited debates about Bieber’s physical and emotional health.

Recent Health Concerns at Maple Leafs Game

Just days before the Beverly Hills sighting, Justin sparked similar concern while attending a Toronto Maple Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena with Hailey. Though he was seen grinning rinkside, fans were quick to point out that he appeared exhausted and distant, leading to renewed speculation about his mental and physical condition.

This latest incident adds to a growing list of public moments where Bieber has faced criticism for his behaviour and health. Earlier this month, he was slammed for inappropriate actions during a club outing with rapper Sexyy Red, further fueling rumors of marital strain with Hailey.