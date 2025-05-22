Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Justin Bieber Looks Worried In New Pics, Grabs His Cr**ch After Getting A Parking Ticket In Los Angeles

Justin Bieber Looks Worried In New Pics, Grabs His Cr**ch After Getting A Parking Ticket In Los Angeles

Adding to the incident, sources noted that Bieber’s G-Wagon lacked a front license plate, which could lead to additional scrutiny from traffic enforcement. A parking officer quickly issued the ticket, placing it on Bieber’s windshield as he went about his errands.

Justin Bieber Looks Worried In New Pics, Grabs His Cr**ch After Getting A Parking Ticket In Los Angeles

Justin Bieber


Pop sensation Justin Bieber appeared visibly stressed and unusually gaunt after receiving a parking ticket in Beverly Hills, according to paparazzi photos shared by a publication.

The 30-year-old star was seen exiting Credit Bank in Los Angeles, dressed in oversized jeans and light blue sliders, drawing attention for his disheveled appearance and unusual behavior.

Justin Bieber’s Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans

Bieber, who was spotted grabbing his crotch several times, immediately caused a stir on social media, with many fans commenting on his seemingly unhealthy look. Some expressed concern for his well-being, especially after seeing the singer looking tired and underweight.

This marks Justin’s first public appearance since his controversial apology to wife Hailey Bieber, following his past comment that she would “never be on the cover of Vogue.” The remark resurfaced online recently, sparking backlash and tension in the couple’s public image.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Justin Bieber Issued a Parking Ticket for Oversized G-Wagon

According to TMZ, Bieber ran into trouble while trying to park his large Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which reportedly exceeded the height limit for the structure. Struggling to find a suitable spot, the singer ended up parking in a loading zone, which ultimately resulted in a parking ticket.

Adding to the incident, sources noted that Bieber’s G-Wagon lacked a front license plate, which could lead to additional scrutiny from traffic enforcement. A parking officer quickly issued the ticket, placing it on Bieber’s windshield as he went about his errands.

Fans flooded social media with concern after the images surfaced. One user commented, “He looks unhealthy,” while another wrote, “He’s going off the rails again. I feel bad for his child.” The candid photos have reignited debates about Bieber’s physical and emotional health.

Recent Health Concerns at Maple Leafs Game

Just days before the Beverly Hills sighting, Justin sparked similar concern while attending a Toronto Maple Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena with Hailey. Though he was seen grinning rinkside, fans were quick to point out that he appeared exhausted and distant, leading to renewed speculation about his mental and physical condition.

This latest incident adds to a growing list of public moments where Bieber has faced criticism for his behaviour and health. Earlier this month, he was slammed for inappropriate actions during a club outing with rapper Sexyy Red, further fueling rumors of marital strain with Hailey.

ALSO READ: Why Will Rapper Kid Cudi Testify At Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sex Trafficking Trial? Cassie Ventura’s Ex To Spill Saucy Secrets   

Filed under

justin bieber Justin Bieber video latest trending news

Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
newsx

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’