Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram confession about his 'anger issues' has reignited speculation about his mental well-being. The post comes after a public outing with Hailey Bieber, where fans closely analyzed his appearance and demeanor.

Justin Bieber admits to struggling with 'anger issues' amid growing concerns over his well-being and marriage with Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber has admitted to struggling with ‘anger issues’ following a viral outing with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The singer’s candid revelation comes amid growing speculation over his well-being, fueled by his recent social media activity and public appearances.

The 31-year-old pop star, who has been under increasing public scrutiny, shared a cryptic Instagram post on Saturday morning, writing, “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” accompanied by a facepalm emoji. The post included a childhood photo of himself and an image of a baby, believed to be his and Hailey’s infant son, Jack.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Concerns Over Well-Being of Justin Bieber

In recent weeks, fans have expressed concern over Bieber’s appearance and online behavior. The singer has shared images of himself smoking what appeared to be a joint and using a bong, adding to the speculation. Additionally, he posted an emotional message last week, admitting that he often feels “like a fraud” and “unqualified most days.”

Bieber’s latest social media update came just hours after he and Hailey, 28, were spotted having dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Friday night. The sighting, coupled with his past posts about feeling “drowned” and “unsafe,” has led to ongoing discussions about his mental health and the state of his marriage.

A Stylish Yet Somber Outing for Justin Bieber

For the date night, Bieber opted for a polished look, wearing an oversized white button-up shirt, black pants, and distinctive white textured slippers. He also went clean-shaven, a stark contrast to the mustache he sported in a recent video that had raised further concerns among fans. Meanwhile, Hailey looked elegant in a khaki jacket, white t-shirt, black flares, and black heels.

Despite their composed appearance, Bieber’s expressions throughout the night appeared tense. At one point, he was seen raising his cellphone to his face while Hailey looked on.

Fan Reactions to Bieber’s Appearance

Following their dinner date, social media erupted with commentary on Bieber’s look and demeanor. Some fans took to Reddit to express their opinions, with one user writing, “He looks better than ever to me. He’s aging, but it’s just making him look finer.” Another fan commented, “Looking good!!!” while one observed, “His most decent look in months. I think this kind of look like casual capsule wardrobe but yet loose suits him.”

Over on X (formerly Twitter), reactions were similarly mixed. One user remarked, “He is looking better guys, buzztin is back,” while another noted, “Why yesterday he looked like 40yo and now like 20.”

Speculation Over Bieber’s Health and Marriage

Bieber’s health has been a topic of speculation for months, particularly after he was seen in unusual outfits and looking hollow-eyed in public. Concerns grew to the point where his representative issued a statement denying that the singer was using hard drugs.

Earlier this year, Bieber was also spotted looking downcast during a trip to Disneyland with Hailey, adding to the ongoing rumors about possible tensions in their marriage.

Selena Gomez’s Album Fuels Further Speculation

Adding to the buzz, Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 32, released her new album, I Said I Love You First, on Friday. Almost immediately, fans began dissecting her lyrics, searching for references to Bieber rather than her current fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Many listeners speculated that her song How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten was directed at Bieber, reigniting interest in their past relationship.

Also Read: Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Drop First Collaborative Album ‘I Said I Love You First’