Hailey Bieber is reportedly worried about her husband, Justin Bieber, following their recent public appearance in Los Angeles.

The couple recently attended an event for Hailey’s beauty brand, Rhode, but videos of Justin’s unusual behavior quickly went viral, raising concerns among fans and his wife.

Fans Concerned Over Justin Bieber’s ‘Strange’ Behavior

During the event at the Rhode Skin pop-up store, videos captured Justin Bieber, 30, shifting his weight from side to side while chatting with Refinery29 beauty director Sara Tan. At one point, the STAY singer was seen grabbing his pants and scratching his legs, leading fans to express worry about his health on social media.

[LATEST NEWS] Attendees at Hailey Bieber’s rhode pop-up say that Justin Bieber attended his wife’s event under the influence of ‘substances’ because of his strange behavior. pic.twitter.com/0MdS1jfYD7 — Hailey Bieber Daily (@HBieberDaily) February 20, 2025

Hailey Bieber’s Concerns About Justin’s Wellbeing

According to Page Six, a source revealed that Hailey Bieber, 28, is “really concerned” about Justin and is struggling to manage the situation. “Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to support him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the insider shared.

Despite her love and support, Hailey’s emotional well-being has also been affected by the challenges they are facing.

The couple’s close friends have also expressed worry about Justin’s mental health, noting that they’ve seen him face similar struggles in the past. “It’s something he’s been open about, so it’s not a secret,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, fans took to TikTok and other social media platforms to express their concerns. One user commented, “This is so hard to watch. Someone help him,” while another wrote, “Why is he smiling like that? I’m scared.”

Justin Bieber’s Public Struggles and Hailey’s Support

Justin Bieber has been transparent about his mental health challenges throughout his relationship with Hailey. While she continues to stand by his side, this latest incident has sparked renewed concerns among fans and close friends.

The Biebers have yet to officially comment on the situation, but the incident remains a trending topic online.

