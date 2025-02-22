Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey Bieber Gets ‘Really Concerned’

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey Bieber Gets ‘Really Concerned’

Justin Bieber has been transparent about his mental health challenges throughout his relationship with Hailey. While she continues to stand by his side, this latest incident has sparked renewed concerns among fans and close friends.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey Bieber Gets ‘Really Concerned’

Justin Bieber


Hailey Bieber is reportedly worried about her husband, Justin Bieber, following their recent public appearance in Los Angeles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The couple recently attended an event for Hailey’s beauty brand, Rhode, but videos of Justin’s unusual behavior quickly went viral, raising concerns among fans and his wife.

Fans Concerned Over Justin Bieber’s ‘Strange’ Behavior

During the event at the Rhode Skin pop-up store, videos captured Justin Bieber, 30, shifting his weight from side to side while chatting with Refinery29 beauty director Sara Tan. At one point, the STAY singer was seen grabbing his pants and scratching his legs, leading fans to express worry about his health on social media.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hailey Bieber’s Concerns About Justin’s Wellbeing

According to Page Six, a source revealed that Hailey Bieber, 28, is “really concerned” about Justin and is struggling to manage the situation. “Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to support him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the insider shared.

Despite her love and support, Hailey’s emotional well-being has also been affected by the challenges they are facing.

The couple’s close friends have also expressed worry about Justin’s mental health, noting that they’ve seen him face similar struggles in the past. “It’s something he’s been open about, so it’s not a secret,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, fans took to TikTok and other social media platforms to express their concerns. One user commented, “This is so hard to watch. Someone help him,” while another wrote, “Why is he smiling like that? I’m scared.”

Justin Bieber’s Public Struggles and Hailey’s Support

Justin Bieber has been transparent about his mental health challenges throughout his relationship with Hailey. While she continues to stand by his side, this latest incident has sparked renewed concerns among fans and close friends.

The Biebers have yet to officially comment on the situation, but the incident remains a trending topic online.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

Filed under

hailey bieber hollywood news justin bieber

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

India Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual Assault Case?

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual...

Is 44-Year-Old Kash Patel Married? Here’s When The New FBI Director First Met His Life Partner

Is 44-Year-Old Kash Patel Married? Here’s When The New FBI Director First Met His Life...

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

Wild Family Brawl Caught On Cam: Mother-In-Law And Daughter-In-Law Fight Outside Nashik Court

Wild Family Brawl Caught On Cam: Mother-In-Law And Daughter-In-Law Fight Outside Nashik Court

Entertainment

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual Assault Case?

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

‘Gender Marker Doesn’t Change Anything’: Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer On Her Changed Gender On Passport

‘Gender Marker Doesn’t Change Anything’: Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer On Her Changed Gender On Passport

Filmmaker Farah Khan Faces Legal Trouble? Case Filed Over Controversial Remark On Holi

Filmmaker Farah Khan Faces Legal Trouble? Case Filed Over Controversial Remark On Holi

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox