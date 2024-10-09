Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Justin Timberlake Reveals The REAL Reason Over Postponing New Jersey Show

Timberlake recently celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary and gave a special shoutout to his wife, Jessica Biel while performing at the Bell Centre in Montreal during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Justin Timberlake Reveals The REAL Reason Over Postponing New Jersey Show

American singer, songwriter, and actor Justin Timberlake postponed his Forget Tomorrow World Tour show in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, due to an injury, reported E! Online.

The singer took to his Instagram handle to share the update with his fans. “I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show,” he wrote. Further, sharing the reason for the postponement of his concert, he mentioned, “I have an injury that’s preventing me from performing.”

Expressing his disappointment and giving assurance for the next performance, he wrote, “I’m so disappointed to not see you all, but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve.”

He showed gratitude towards his fans for their support, saying “Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always.”

The ‘Mirrors’ singer did share details about the cause of the injury and it is to be seen if he delays or cancels upcoming tour dates. His next performance as of now is on October 11 in Philadelphia, reported E! Online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

Timberlake recently celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary and gave a special shoutout to his wife, Jessica Biel while performing at the Bell Centre in Montreal during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The 10-time Grammy winner was joined by Biel, 42 during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

Timberlake shared pictures from his tour on his Instagram handle, showing what went down onstage when he celebrated the pair’s latest milestone with an arena full of fans.

“It’s also a very special evening for me,” he said at one point during the live show, as Biel stood up watching him by the side of the stage. “My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary.”

“So be nice to her, Montreal, because she’s sharing me with all of you guys tonight,” he added , before putting his hand on his heart and looking at Biel. “I love you, baby.”

Biel subsequently shared the heartfelt moment on Instagram Stories, complete with a kissy-heart emoji dedicated to her husband. “Wouldn’t want to spend it anywhere else,” she wrote.

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in southern Italy on October 19, 2012, and have since become parents to sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4. He’s expected to continue the tour internationally through much of 2025, with his last scheduled date set for Paris in July.

(With Inputs From ANI)

