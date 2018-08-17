Sharad Malhotra in an interview was noted saying that there is so much he can say except that it was a beautiful relationship. The actor was immature and gradually with time and experience understood his mistakes. He further added by saying that both of them have moved on. Wishing her good luck, the actor said that she looks happy.

One of the most shocking break-ups of television industry was of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann couple Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra. Though it has been years that the two broke up and moved on with their respective partners. Divyanka Tripathi, who is happily married to Vivek Dahiya, was last month on Rajeev Khandelwal’s famous show Juzzbaatt that airs on Zee Tv. The actor in the show while discussing her life broke down to tears when she discussed her painful split with the Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor. The gorgeous lady was quoted saying that she was distraught and felt as if her life has ended.

In the latest interview with Bombay Times, Sharad Malhotra was noted saying that there is so much he can say except that it was a beautiful relationship. He says, when the word marriage pops up, he develops cold feet. The actor was immature and gradually with time and experience understood his mistakes. He further added by saying that both of them have moved on. Wishing her good luck, the actor said that she looks happy.

When asked about exes being friends, the actor said that surely, why can’t ex-flames be a friend. Not in an immediate span but after a certain amount of time, they can be friends. As per sources, the actor was reportedly dating Pooja Bisht but the relationship ended around 6 months back. The actor further said that she was a confused person.

Sharad Malhotra was last seen in Colours’ famous daily soap Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki starring Kratika Sengar. The love saga went off air in July, this year.

