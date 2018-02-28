South superstar Jyothika is all set to star in the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu. On the accepting the film's offer, the actress revealed that she is a big fan of Vidya Balan and has watched all her films. She further added that Tumhari Sulu is a very special film for her as she is honoured to be stepping into Vidya Balan's shoes.

South Superstar Jyothika is excited to star in the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan’s blockbuster film Tumhari Sulu. Expressing her gratitude on accepting the offer, Jyothika said in a statement, “I’m a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya film, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. Kudos to the producers and to Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film. Tumhari Sulu is a hugely special film for me and I wish Jyotika all the best in spreading the Sulu love.”

In an interview with TOI, Filmmaker Radha Mohan revealed further details about the project and said, “I’m currently scripting the film. We are going to adapt the Hindi version and provide it with local flavor.” Commenting on the decision to remake the film, the filmmaker added, “I found Tumhari Sulu an exciting watch, when I first saw it during its theatrical release. I loved the spirit of the film, the humour and its characters.”

On working again with Jyothika after delivering the super-hit film Mozhi, he added, “Both of us have been thinking of working together for a while and this seem liked the right project.” Tumhari Sulu chronicles the story of an ambitious housewife who dreams to get out of her comfort zone and do something new. Apart from achieving a box office success, the film also received nine Filmfare nominations along with a Best actress award for Vidya Balan.

