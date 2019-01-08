K.G.F Chapter 1 movie: In the movie Yash plays the role of Rocky, Ramachandra Raju plays the role of Garuda. The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N. Simha, Ayyappa P. Sharma and Harish Roy. in pivotal roles. The movie was made on a Rs 50 crore budget and was a super hit film as it earned more than Rs. 200 crores at the box office. The multilingual movie was dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

K.G.F Chapter 1 movie: One of the highest grossing and googled movies of the year 2018 is finally available online! The movie KGF Chapter 1 starring Yash aka Naveen Kumar Gowda and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles has once again taken social media by storm with their acting skills, chemistry, and the amazing script. The Kannada language action drama film KGF Chapter 1 marks as the first sequel of the 2 chapter series. KGF has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and bankrolled under the banner Hombale film. The plot of the story is truly amazing and focuses on Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky, who was born into poverty. The movie is based in Mumbai where rocky arrives in the late 1960s on a quest for power, wealth and respect. However, the movie has a twist where there is a gold mafia involved and a lot of violence takes place.

Watch KGF Chapter 1 in Hindi here:

