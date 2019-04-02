Kaagar teaser out: Rinky Rajguru, who was last seen in Sairat, is all set to again create a buzz with her upcoming film Kaagar. The film narrates a love story which was to be released on Valentine's Day but due to Rinku's Higher Secondary exams, the release date got postponed and will now hit the silver screens on April 26, 2019.

Kaagar teaser out: Marathi romance film Sairat gave Rinky Rajguru a lot of recognition and also rewarded her with a National Film Award. The hardworking girl grabbed up the character’s name Archi and became hit all across the nation. In an interview, she also revealed that she conquered the heart of her fans till that level that she had to hire bouncers for herself. In the year 2017, the hottie announced for her second film and her eagerly waiting fans became curious to again witness her on-screen.

After approximately 3 years, the actor will be seen on the screens and in order to quench the thirst of her fans, the makers of the film have finally released the first teaser and have also announced a new release date of the film. The love story was planned to release on Valentine’s day this year but will now release on April 26, 2019. The release of the film was postponed due to lead actor Rinku’s Higher Secondary exams.

The teaser narrates an unfortunate love story, where the lead actor dies, who belongs to a political party. After some time, Rinku takes his place and introduces herself into politics. The lead actor of the film is played by Shubhankar Tawde and in the teaser Rinku is often spotted giving political lessons to him. It is expected that like Sairat, Kaagar will also dazzle well in the industry. Though Rinku’s character is completely different to her role in Sairat however it still reminds you of Archi.

Reports reveal that Rinku has undergone through some major changes related to her makeover and post to that commenced for the shoot of the film in February last year. The film is directed by Makarand Mane, who is best known for his film Ringan. The film also feature Shashank Shende in a lead role and Shantanu Gangane in supporting role.

