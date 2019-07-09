Kaagaz: Salman Khan is all set to come on board as a producer in Satish Kaushik's film Kaagaz. Satish last directed the film Gang of Ghosts in 2014 and Kaagaz will serve as his comeback in direction. Moreover, Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi will also appear in the film.

Kaagaz: Bollywood star Salman Khan is among the most talented stars of Bollywood. Starting from bringing fresh talent to screens to producing films, Salman Khan is the true Bhaijaan of the industry. After playing the role of a naval ship’s captain in Bharat with Salman Khan, Bollywood star Satish Kaushik is all set to for his directorial comeback titled Kaagaz with costars Pankaj Tripathi and Monal Gajjar.

Reports revealed that Salman Khan is all set to again collaborate with Satish and will produce the film reportedly. Satish last directed the film Gang of Ghosts in 2014 and this project will prove to be his comeback. Talking about the film, it is the real-life story of Lal Bihari, who is a farmer and is declared dead on paper as his relatives cook up a conspiracy to take up his land with a corrupt official document.

Recently in an interview, Satish revealed that Salman Khan is the lucky charm for him. He also revealed the entire incident when they were shooting for Bharat in Malta and Salman Khan asked him about his upcoming film. When he revealed about Kaagaz, Salman Khan loved the story and later on agreed to come onboard as a producer.

Satish Kaushik and Salman Khan previously collaborated in 2003 film Tere Naam which was a big hit. Satish revealed that currently films like Badhaai Ho, Article 13 and Stree belong to the current time and Kaagaz will definitely suit the new age cinema. On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha and director Prabhu Deva. After which Salman Khan will commence with the shoot of his next film Inshallah which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

