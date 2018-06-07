Helmed by Pa Kabali, Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has received an overwhelming response from the audience. As the film premiered all across the film, the audience reaction on social media has given a big thumbs-up to the film.

As Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Kaala hits the screens, the film has received an overwhelming response from the screens. From flocking the theatre screens all across the country for the first show on the first date, the frenzy among the fans has proved to be a huge advantage for the filmmakers. As the film premieres worldwide, fans took to their Twitter handle to give their initial review for the film. Going by the overall audience reaction, Kaala has received an overwhelming response from all around the world.

From Pa Ranjith’s direction to the amazing chemistry between Rajinikanth and Eswari Rao, Kaala has been declared as a blockbuster by the fans.

Have a look at the audience reaction here:

#Kaala is a fitting reply to anyone who branded Rajini as BJP. Only he has the guts to do a movie with such a strong msg to BJP in every frame of the movie ! #KaalaReview #KaalatheRageofRajinikanth — Sujan Venkat (@sujanv) June 6, 2018

#Kaala first half Review from Singapore •Rajini’s best intro ever

•Mind-blowing Rain fight on par with Enthiran’s train fight

•Santhosh’s music vera level#kaalareview #KaalaFestival #Kaala — Jav (@imONLY_FACTS) June 6, 2018

First half done!!!!!#kaalareview #kaala

MAGICAL MAGICAL MAGICAL !

Superb so far!!!!!! #not even a single dull moment!!! — Madan Thangiah (@maddymadan52) June 6, 2018

#kaala Finished premiere in Dubai… One of the best movies of Rajinikanth… Perfect for age n style n Mass… Amazing bgm and cinematography and Nana patekar amazing… Depiction of what exactly went wrong in sterlite protests #kaalareview — sandeep (@goforsandeep85) June 6, 2018

Watching a good movie will leave some thoughts about it for sometime..!! But #Kaala will leave thoughts for days & weeks to come..!! Difficult to come out of it! A perfect #Rajinikanth treat..!! Ranjith proved, he can use #Rajni better than director Sankar #Kaala #Kaalareview — thamizhan (@thamizh46033421) June 6, 2018

Kaala 1st half from UK 🇬🇧 What an intro really loved😍, slow start towards the interval MASS + intense sequences. Without doubt 1st half is a winner..Can’t wait 2nd half to commence 👌🙏#Kaalaukreview #kaala #KaalaReview — Jav (@imONLY_FACTS) June 6, 2018

