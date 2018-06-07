As Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated film Kaala hits the screens, the film has received an overwhelming response from the screens. From flocking the theatre screens all across the country for the first show on the first date, the frenzy among the fans has proved to be a huge advantage for the filmmakers. As the film premieres worldwide, fans took to their Twitter handle to give their initial review for the film. Going by the overall audience reaction, Kaala has received an overwhelming response from all around the world.

From Pa Ranjith’s direction to the amazing chemistry between Rajinikanth and Eswari Rao, Kaala has been declared as a blockbuster by the fans.

Have a look at the audience reaction here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 