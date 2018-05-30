As Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Kaala gears to hit the screens on June 7, the huge demand for tickets in Tamil Nadu suggests a big opening at the box office. Several theatre owners have stated that they have been getting enquiries from groups and corporates for bulk tickets of the Rajinikanth starrer. The trailer of the film followed by a special Rajinikanth Twitter emoji has further raised the excitement among the fans.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s film produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films is all set to release on June 7. The trailer released a few days back and a special Rajinikanth Twitter emoji that went viral as soon as it was released. And now the big demand for tickets has begun! Though people have been stating that there’s not much buzz about the film in the market, it looks like they are all set to be proved wrong. Swaroop Reddy, Director of SPI Cinemas, says, “We haven’t opened bookings yet for ‘Kaala’ but there’s a big demand and good interest in the film.”

And this is an opinion shared by some other theatre owners as well. Nikilesh Surya, executive director, Rohini Silver Screens, says, “We have been getting enquiries from corporates and groups for bulk tickets of 500 or 1000. I am expecting the pre-sales for ‘Kaala’ to be much higher than any other Tamil film.” Even better than a previous Rajinikanth or Ajith film? “Yes!” emphasises Nikilesh. When asked whether the low pre-release buzz is of any consequence, Swaroop Reddy replies, “With a Rajinikanth film, why do you need marketing hype? There’s always demand for a Rajini film!”

Though no official figures have been given as to the number of screens Pa Ranjith’s ‘Kaala’ will release on June 7 (in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi), trade analysts say that it should release in a minimum of 2500 theatres across India. While ‘Kabali’ released in about 4000 screens, this time the screen count could be less is their take.

‘Kaala’ is expected to release to in 600 screens in Tamil Nadu; 150 screens in Kerala; 600 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; and about 1000 screens in north India. Some theatre owners declined to comment on the demand for ‘Kaala’ as they are still in the process of finalising the deal. But the audience seems to be eagerly waiting for the theatres to open bookings.

Contrary to talk that ‘Kaala’ is a do-or-die film for Rajinikanth, the feeling is that the star is on solid footing because he has some releases. “This is definitely not a make-or-break film for Rajinikanth. He has two more films on hand – ‘2.0’ which is going to be huge and the Karthik Subbaraj film,” explains Nikilesh Surya. At this point, Rajinikanth has one foot in politics and one in the Tamil film industry. With two more films post ‘Kaala’, the audience is wondering when he’ll take the complete plunge into politics. But right now, they are eagerly looking forward to watching Thalaiva on the big screen on June 7.

