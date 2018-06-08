Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has earned a total collection of Rs 1.76 crore in Chennai. Deemed as the lowest opening for the star, the film is expected to bounce back because of Rajinikanth's star power and a massive fan base. Along with Rajinikanth, the film stars Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Easwari Rao, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani.

As Kaala hit the screens on June 7, the film has reportedly recorded the lowest opening till date for a Rajinikanth starrer. Despite being released across 2000 theatrical screens, the film has reportedly earned Rs 1.76 crore in Chennai. After the box office results were out, Actor Vishal, who is the president of Tamil Nadu Film Producer’s Council, came out in support of the actor and told IANS that Kaala has been unnecessarily embroiled in the Cauvery controversy and how much that has affected the box office figures is not sure.

Speaking about how at the end of the day, “Rajini Sir is Rajini sir, ” Vishal stated that any of Rajinikanth’s film evokes a massive response. The initial box office collections of Kaala may be on the lower side but the film will bounce back because of his massive fan base, who will ensure a smooth run at the box office.

He further added that one must not forget that it is also the Ramzan week and a sizeable chunk of the audience likes to refrain from watching the films even if it is a Rajinikanth’s film. Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala marks the second collaboration of the filmmaker with Rajinikanth after Kabali, that was released in 2016. Along with Rajinikanth, the film stars Huma Qureshi, Nata Patekar, Easwari Rao, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani.

Kaala revolves around Kaala (Rajinikanth) as the savior of the people living in Dharavi and the fight against the power-hungry to ensure justice for the oppressed. After Kaala, the superstar will be seen in the upcoming film 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar. 2.0 marks the sequel of 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and is reported to be the most expensive film to date.

