Make way for the dons of dons Rajnikanth as the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming film Kaala is all set to release on March 1st 2018. Film producer Dhanush, who is also married to Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa, took to his Twitter handle to share the news with all the anticipated fans and tweeted, “The news you have all been waiting for. #kaala TEASER FROM MARCH 1ST. Get ready to be in awe of our one and only Superstar’s charisma and style.” He further added, “You haven’t seen the arrogance of Kaala Karikaalan in its entirety. You will.”

The news you have all been waiting for. #kaala TEASER FROM MARCH 1ST. Get ready to be in awe of our one and only Superstar’s charisma and style. “ இந்த கரிகாலனோட முழு ரவுடித்தனத்த பாத்தது இல்ல..ல ..? பாப்பீங்க!!! “ pic.twitter.com/3gcKmhWXEQ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 24, 2018

In the poster, the megastar can be seen donning a black outfit paired with matching shades and Thalaivar attitude. Earlier this month , Dhanush had taken over the social media as he revealed the first look of Rajnikanth from the film along with the release date. He had tweeted: “Mark the date !! #kaalaa #april27 the don of dons is back #Superstar #thalaivar”. Along with the megastar, the film will also feature Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani in prominient roles and will be released in four languages- Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil.

After the super hit success of Kabali, the film will be the second collaboration of filmmaker Pa Ranjith and Rajinikanth. With this, the release date of the megastar’s another upcoming film 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar has been further pushed back. 2.0 marks the sequel of 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and is reported to be the most expensive film till date. If the latest reports are to be believed, the reason behind the delay is the extensive VFX work that is being undertaken in almost 11 studios around the world. Thus, the completion of the project might take a few more months to finally hit the screens.

