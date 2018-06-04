Amidst ban in Karnataka, Rajinikanth continues to promote the film that is set to release ofKaala on June 7 in other states. Currently, the Superstar is in Hyderabad on June 4 for an event for the Telugu release of Kaala. Even with the ban, Rajinikanth fans in Karnataka are extremely confident that 'Kaala' will release on June 7 there as well.

Meanwhile, the ‘Kaala’ production team and others are working towards ensuring a smooth release of the film in Karnataka.

Karnataka Rajinikanth Fans’ Association President, Rajini Santosh, says, “We have met Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President Sa Ra Govindu and handed over a letter to him asking for a smooth release of the film. He has assured us that he will try to do something. We have also handed over a letter to Karnataka CM Mr HD Kumaraswamy and he has stated that he will also look into this.”

The Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is not a new controversy – it flares up more in the Karnataka film industry when Rajinikanth makes a statement. Rajinikanth grew up in Bangalore but has made Chennai his home for more than 40 years. But certain fringe groups in Karnataka reportedly perceive him as a Kannadiga who speaks out against their own.

However, Rajinikanth fans in Karnataka are extremely confident that ‘Kaala’ will release on June 7 there as well. Sai Kumar, an IT professional in Bangalore, stated, “Preventing such a big star’s film from releasing is not good for the film industry in Karnataka. Even during ‘Kabali’ there were issues but the film released. My friends and I are waiting for June 7!”

Rajini Santosh adds that Rajinikanth’s statement on the Cauvery water management board has been misinterpreted by certain pro-Kannada groups. “What he said is that the CMB is favourable for both states. They have not understood this. Rajinikanth is such a big star so targetting him means that these groups get visibility. People are asking him to support Karnataka but he has lived in Tamil Nadu for decades now,” he adds.

As for the release of ‘Kaala’ like many Rajini fans, Rajini Santosh is confident.“The movie will release. We are confident. We have been talking to ministers and distributors. Politics and entertainment are different and people should not mix the two.”

As of now, ticket bookings for the film have opened worldwide. Another ardent Superstar fan in Bangalore, Rajesh M, who works in advertising, says, “My friends have booked tickets in Chennai. IF at all, a big IF – the movie doesn’t hit theatres on June 7 in Bangalore, I will be in Chennai for sure for the first day first show of ‘Kaala’!”

