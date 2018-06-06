With Rajinikanth heading to Darjeeling for his Kartik Subbaraj film, his Kaala is ready for release and expected to be a big grosser. The film's ban in Karnataka may effect the business a bit. Kaala it is being said has been made on a budget of about Rs 140 crores. Will have to wait and watch how the film fares, especially since the Thoothukudi controversy that seems to have dented Thalaivar's image in the eyes of the public.

Superstar Rajinikanth has headed off to Darjeeling to start shooting for his Karthik Subbaraj film even before the release of ‘Kaala’ on June 7. Director Pa Ranjith’s ‘Kaala’ is expected to make a minimum of Rs 240 crores from its release on June 7.

Right now, the film’s ban in Karnataka is making headlines but the producers have quietly been ensuring that it achieves its revenue goals. Contrary to reports floating around, there is no pre-release figure as many areas have been given on a revenue share basis with distributors. This reportedly is to ensure that distributors don’t come back to Rajinikanth to claim money in case the film incurs losses for them.

So what exactly has been the revenue so far? Trade analysts and sources tell us that the total revenue expected for the film is Rs 240 crores – without Karnataka at this point. The broadcast rights and digital rights have been sold to Star TV and Amazon (all languages) respectively and the total figure for this is Rs 80 crores reportedly. The music rights have gone for about Rs 5 crores. Kerala rights have been sold for Rs 10 crore and overseas is expected to bring in around Rs 50 crores.

Since many areas in India have been sold on revenue share and minimum guarantee basis, the revenues are expected to be as follows: Rest of India about Rs 10 crores; Andhra Pradesh and Telangana about Rs 25 crores; Tamil Nadu about Rs 60 crores. If the movie releases in Karnataka as expected, then revenues of Rs 15-20 crores is assured.

‘Kaala’ is said to have been made on a budget of about Rs 140 crores as per the petition filed in the Karnataka High Court by producer Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Right now, all eyes are on the first day first show of ‘Kaala’ which will be at 3 am in Tamil Nadu on June 7. There is talk that the movie is racy and has solid punch dialogues from Rajini which will appeal to the masses. However, the recent Thoothukudi controversy that Rajinikanth has been embroiled in has dented his image in the eyes of the public. One has to wait and watch whether this will have any impact on ‘Kaala’ or Rajini will remain the eternal Superstar!

