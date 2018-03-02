Rajinikanth at his best again. The Tamil superstar's Kaala teaser has been unveiled on Friday, March 2 and it has met with a stupendous response. His mannerisms packed with punch dialogues has impressed the viewers. This is the second film of the superstar with Pa Ranjith after Kabaali. Along with Rajini and Nana, the movie features a huge star cast of Huma Qureshi, Sayaji Shinde, Anjali Patil, Eswari Rao, Manikandan and many more.

Superstar Rajnikanth is back! and he is oozing swag. With an electrifying rock background music, Rajnikanth’s Kaala is the perfect combination. The teaser of Rajini’s much-awaited entertainer Kaala was released last night and it is making the fans go crazy. If there is one man who defines mass and style in Indian cinema, without a shadow of a doubt, it is our dear Thailavar. Kaala tells the story of a man who runs away from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu and goes on to become a powerful don in Dharavi, Mumbai. The teaser opens with Nana Patekar asking: “What sort of a name is Kaala?”

Donned in black shirt and dhoti, Kaala aka Karikaalan appears as a saviour of the people, one who fights to protect his dear ones. Jump to the 40-second mark, one of the highlights of the teaser is undoubtedly the massy dialogue which is an absolute treat for all Rajini fans. We are also introduced to Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi, both of who play major characters in the story. Based on the teaser, Nana Patekar appears to be playing a politician or a man in power. The teaser also has shades of politics. “Black is the colour of the working class. Come to my chawl, dirt will appear colourful,” says Rajini is what appears to be a face-off between him and Nana Patekar.

Here you go !! Kaala teaser. https://t.co/W7rmWtiMsA thalaivar teaser eppo release aanaalum eppidi release aanaalum diwali dhaan. Mass dhaan. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 1, 2018

The teaser is action-packed which has Rajini’s mark all over it. Mix Thalaivar’s action with Santosh Narayanan’s background score, you have something that is beyond explanation. It’s pure magic! The teaser wraps up with Rajini’s dialogue: ‘Intha Karikaalan oda muzhu rowdithanatha neenga patha thila la? pa pinga'(You haven’t seen my downright rowdyism right? You will!)



Kaala marks the second outing between Superstar Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith after Kabali. The film stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, and others in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 27, 2018.

