Akshat Verma’s directorial debut Kaalakaandi hit the theatres on Friday and has managed to gross Rs. 1.25 crore so far. Moviegoers who were tired of seeing action films and romantic comedies flocked to the theaters to watch this first ever dark comedy but the movie failed to impress the audience due to a badly written screenplay. One can only wait and see if the movie is able to bag more money in the upcoming weeks.

Akshat Verma’s directorial debut Kaalakaandi hit the theatres on Friday and is off to a slow start at the Bollywood box office with its first day’s collections ranking at Rs 1.25 crore. The Saif Ali Khan starrer had released amid high expectations among fans considering the fact that Akshat had previously written Delhi Belly. The director has tried to make India’s first dark comedy but it failed to impress the audience. Although the cast tried its best and gave stellar performances, especially Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Vijay Raaz.

But it is possible for Kaalakaandi to bounce back in upcoming days. Especially when you consider the kind of niche audience that Kaalakaandi is meant to cater, the so-called ‘millennial’ audiences. Hence, a good word of mouth could actually uplift the film from its present state. Kaalakaandi has been rated an average watch by most critics. The cast is let down by the half-baked script and loosely fleshed out ideas that fail to tie up, in the end, making it a stretched out watch.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Kaalakaandi Fri ₹ 1.25 cr. India biz.”

#Kaalakaandi Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 2.45 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2018

Kaalakaandi, which Saif explained to be a Marathi term for everything going haywire in a situation, is a dark take on the “you only live once” theory where six Mumbaikars lives get intertwined by karma. Psychedelic and dark films are an unexplored genre in the Bollywood film industry and that in itself makes for an intriguing premise to build on. But will Kaalakaandi be able to escape the fate of Saif Ali Khan’s last two releases, Chef and Rangoon?