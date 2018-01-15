Kaalakaandi is the story of Saif Ali Khan, A man who has never drank, smoked or done drugs and who finds out that he is suffering from stomach cancer, decides to live his life to the fullest and is set to go on a journey full of adventures.

Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakandi had a slow start at the Box Office and collected Rs 1.25 crore on the first day but showed growth over the weekend. Kaalakaandi, which released on January 12 is facing competition from other releases including Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, Vikram Bhatt’s 1921 and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The Akshat Verma directorial debut has managed to mint Rs 3.85 crore in its opening weekend. Kaalakaandi also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of Kaalakaandi and wrote, “#Kaalakaandi Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 3.85 cr. India biz.” Helmed by Akshat Verma, Kaalakaandi is a dark-comedy which features Vijay Raaz and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Akshay Oberoi and Isha Talwar in supporting roles. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in comedy-drama Chef which was released in October, earlier this year. However, Chef failed to impress the viewers and turned out to be a flop at the Box Office.

Kaalakaandi is the story of Saif Ali Khan, A man who has never drank, smoked or done drugs and who finds out that he is suffering from stomach cancer, decides to live his life to the fullest and is set to go on a journey full of adventures. Kaalakaandi narrates the journey of different individuals. It’s about multiple stories of different people who clash together as they get into trouble.