Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is currently working on her upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Padnekar. The romantic comedy is being shot in Lucknow. After completing the shoot, Ananya will start working on her next movie titled Kaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khattar.

As per reports, Ananya has been shooting non-stop after her first release Student Of The Year 2. The actor will finish Pati, Patni Aur Woh shoot in September first week and will start shooting for Kaali Peeli around 8th of September. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Kaali Peeli will be a unique love story. The movie will be shot in Mumbai and the first schedule is expected to start from mid-September.

Apart from Ananya, Ishaan will be seen in the film. The actor was last seen in Dhadak opposite Jahnvi Kapoor. Ishaan has also taken up Mira Nair’s web series A Suitable Boy. There are rumours that Tabu will also join the show. Ananya’s Pati, Patni Aur Woh is slated to release in December this year.

Meanwhile, Ananya has recently seen in Lakme Fashion Week 2019 The actor showcased two designer lehengas and totally nailed it. Ananya looked stunning in both the desi attires. Watch the video here.

