Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is currently working on her upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Padnekar. The romantic comedy is being shot in Lucknow. After completing the shoot, Ananya will start working on her next movie titled Kaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khattar.
As per reports, Ananya has been shooting non-stop after her first release Student Of The Year 2. The actor will finish Pati, Patni Aur Woh shoot in September first week and will start shooting for Kaali Peeli around 8th of September. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Kaali Peeli will be a unique love story. The movie will be shot in Mumbai and the first schedule is expected to start from mid-September.
Apart from Ananya, Ishaan will be seen in the film. The actor was last seen in Dhadak opposite Jahnvi Kapoor. Ishaan has also taken up Mira Nair’s web series A Suitable Boy. There are rumours that Tabu will also join the show. Ananya’s Pati, Patni Aur Woh is slated to release in December this year.
1 year of Dhadak. 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of. Eternally grateful @karanjohar ❤️ With this film you’ve given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I’ve always only dreamed of. Thank you for being my guiding light 💕and @shashankkhaitan every step of this journey I looked up to you more and more. Thank you for everything you’ve taught me, for being there for me and for giving us more love than we could have ever hoped for. @ishaankhatter Mr. Madhukar Bagla, Nothing I say will be enough to sum up how happy I am that we went on this journey together and had each other to lean on, to argue with, and to find comfort in. ❤️ love you team Dhadak I miss you’ll everyday!!
Meanwhile, Ananya has recently seen in Lakme Fashion Week 2019 The actor showcased two designer lehengas and totally nailed it. Ananya looked stunning in both the desi attires. Watch the video here.