The new track of the rapping sensation Kaam Bhaari has been released which is based on Ganesh Chaturthi and is named as Ganpati Aala Ree.

Bollywood’s high voltage performer Ranveer Singh has dropped another track from IcnInk which is his own independent record label. The latest song Ganpati Ala Re is a masterpiece by rapper Kaam Bhaari. As soon as Ranveer shared the news of dropping a new track, fans went crazy for the track and most of them listened to the track on repeat during the Ganesh Utsav. The video shared by the Gully Boy star is a teaser in red and white, divided into 9 squares that join to reveal the symbol of Ganesha and the track’s name. Ranveer Singh captioned the teaser as Ganpati Aala Re out now and he shared the link of the song in his bio too.

The song Ganpati Aala Re has been written and performed by rapper Kaam Bhaari and the video of the song shows him making an idol of Ganesha while talking about how Lord Ganesha brings rain for the betterment of mankind and how he breathes life into the land. A major part of the video has been filmed in the Aarey forest of Mumbai, the video stunned the makes during the exploration.

In order to bring revolution in the music industry and encourage young rappers, Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh in collaboration with musician and filmmaker Navzar Eranee launched the IncInk studio which is an independent music record label. The IncInk studio was launched in the month of March 2019. The label is formed by artists for artists and the first song of the label was Zeher by rapper Kaam Bhaari. Till now, the label has introduced Slow Cheeta, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire as some fresh rappers.

As per the professional life of Ranveer Singh is concerned, currently, he has wrapped up the London schedule of the movie 83 which is being directed by Kabir Khan based on India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer is playing the character of Indian skipper Kapil Dev while his wife Deepika is playing the character of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi. Reliance Entertainment is going to represent the film and the tentative release date of the movie is April 10, 2019, and the movie will be released in Tamil, Telegu and Hindi languages.

In addition to this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht as one of the future project. Takht is basically a period drama based on the time of Mughals and chronicles of two brothers.

