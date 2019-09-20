Kaappaan Review, Mohanlal Kaappaan Tamil Movie review and rating: Suriya Sivakumar, Mohanlal, Arya, Boman Irani, Sayyeshaa starrer hit the silver screens on September 20 and the movie has received a positive response from fans as well as film critics on its opening day.

The much-awaited Tamil film featuring Suriya Sivakumar, Mohanlal, Arya, Boman Irani, Sayyeshaa among others has released today at the box office and reviews are out. Directed by K. V. Anand, the action thriller is produced by Lyca Productions. The film was also released in Telugu version as Bandobast.

Suriya was last seen in Selvaraghavan’s NGK and is back now as NSG Commando. It should be noted that Kaappaan is Suriya’s third film with the Director and fans were looking forward to watching the movie. So far the political drama has got a positive response from fans at the ticket window and has received good reviews from film critics as well. Suriya’s movies are treated like festivals in India and fans had already pre-booked the movie tickets.

In the film, Malayam actor Mohanlal will be seen playing a strong role and it is the first film in which Suriya and Mohanlal are sharing the screen space. Fans loved the star cast of the film and the storyline as well. Apart from that, fans have also expressed their love for the movie on social media. The plot of the film revolves around two people, Mohanlal who plays the role of Prime Minister of India and Suriya who is seen as an Intelligence Officer. Kaappaan is definitely a patriotic film but the equal focus has been given to songs, romance and comedy scenes. The movie has got 2 stars out of 5.

#KaappaanReview

The entire movie is like an extended climax. Never a dull moment.

Treat for action lovers.

Villains for a change did their part convincingly.

One downside is 2nd half BGM during social issue scenes are off. #Kurilae moved to end credits is good. #PaisaVasool. pic.twitter.com/bMtbxwpGEr — Radio Orange (@radioorangefm) September 20, 2019

#KaappaanReview Time

After the 1st half review..

Now the 2nd half review: @Suriya_offl as commando,farmer,spy,cute lover,charismatic expressions of his eyes,transformation of body language etc…

Everything is included in one movie.

That's @Suriya_offl sir.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Must watch. — Ravi chandra (@Mindblasteravi) September 20, 2019

Suriya with an immense performance in #Kaappaan There are films which clearly shows class of @Suriya_offl & #KVAnand Intense, action thriller one. Unpredictable scenes make #Kaappaan a sure hit #KaappaanReview A big opening, a big release. Vintage Suriya🔥 — Navinkumar (@navinank) September 20, 2019

#KaappaanReview#Kaappaan-Done Watching Pakka commercial entertainer from @anavenkat🙏 this movie will reach all center audience for SURE💯 Padam Fulla Jet Speed🚀 Lag nu Edhum Therila & so many TWISTS😲 "PURE BLOCKBUSTER MATERIAL"🔥#KaappaanFDFS #KaappaanReview@Suriya_Trends — Vigneshwikki (@Vigneshwikki10) September 20, 2019

#KaappaanReview The raciness is spread throughout second hour. Overall, it’s a decent work by @anavenkat and he has nurtured film with gripping narration . @arya_offl is appreciable and @Suriya_offl has surrendered to director’s mould. @Mohanlal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OLGFN0EudC — Richard Mahesh R (@richard_mahesh) September 20, 2019

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, lead actor of the film Suriya expressed his feeling about working with veteran actor Mohanlal. He said, Mohanlal did not put any pressure on him and made him comfortable on sets. They also discussed some topics together and was always helpful. Suriya said, another big quality of Lal is that he has a different kind of magic in his performances.

