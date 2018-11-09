Vidya Balan's box-office hit movie Tumhari Sulu got hugely loved by the audience. Tamil version of the movie named Kaatrin Mozhi has a very interesting trailer attracting a massive audience. It might even cross the Hindi original if you rely on the trailer. From it start to end it will remind you of the Vidya Balan starrer and if you have watched the movie well, you will be able to predict every next scene.

As a matter of fact, Jyothika’s acting in the role of lead character will split you in smiles. The expressions and dress-up everything until now seems perfect. Directed by Radha Mohan, this upcoming projects seems to be a magnet for people. Jyothika beautifully portraying the character and thus she is the right choice for it. The voice tone and the tease in her voice for being an RJ is also very well carried by her.

Kaatrin Mohzi will also feature popular actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu who will be seen portraying the role played by Neha Dhupia in the film. The role of Jyothika’s husband will be played by Vidaarth and even STR has a cameo in the movie which is exciting fans to the limit. It will be after a long time that Jyothika will be seen sharing the screen space with STR. Talking about Kaatrin Mohzi, there was also a song of the same name from a Tamil film Mohzi which starred Jyothika alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prakash Raj. Delivering one of the best performances, Jyothika played the role of deaf and dumb in the movie which proved to be one of the memorable roles of her.

