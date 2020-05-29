Amid the debate around OTT vs Theatre releases, Filmmaker Kabir Khan has ruled out the possibility of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83 releasing on OTT platforms. He has stated that he would rather wait for things to normalise rather than rush into releasing the film. Sharing the update on 83, Kabir Khan said in a recent interview said they will be ready to release 83 once the lockdown is lifted but they would come out with the film only when it comfortable to do so.

Weighing in favour of a theatrical release for not just 83 but also Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Kabir Khan said that a lot of efforts, resources and energy goes into making films and they want people to enjoy their films on the big screen. They do not want to throw their films once the lockdown is over to test the waters. Rather, they would wait till the things get normal.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2020, 83 got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Along with Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya and Sahil Khattar. The film is based on Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup Victory.

Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film was slated for a release on March 24, 2020 but its release date had to be postponed indefinitely. The trailer of Sooryavanshi has garnered 77 million views on YouTube.

