Have you ever seen cuteness walking around you? if not then check the latest photos of Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha Kapoor, recently Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor went out for grocery shopping with his little munchkin. In the photo, Misha clings and cuddles in shahid’s arms, and the photo totally gave us the aww moment. No doubt Misha is a little bundle of joy for the Kapoor-Rajput clan, this super adorable kid breaks the internet by giving paparazzi a lovable photo.

In the video, shahid donned a mustard colour sweatshirt, teamed up with black cargo pants and completed his look with white sneakers. While Misha looks like a red apple in Red t-shirt and shorts, No doubt father-daughter takes fashion seriously and sets trend.

In GQ India, Shahid Kapoor spoke about his real-life role as a father, he said, he doesn’t think that anyone can make him feel like his daughter Misha can. Don’t know how long it will last, how it changes and evolves but he often notices that the expression on other women’s face when he is with daughter Misha and he can feel that they’re seeing themselves with their fathers. That beautiful moment makes Shahid happy.

Check the video here:

Shahid’s blockbuster film Kabir Singh into the Rs 264 crore club surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike of Vicky Kaushal. Kabir Singh was helmed by Sandeep vanga and its the remake of South movie titled Arjun Reddy starrer Vijay Deverakonda.

