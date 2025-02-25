Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recounted that the actor, who worked in Kabir Singh, auditioned for a role but was rejected after being identified for his work in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer blockbuster of 2019.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently expressed his ire at what he termed “industry politics” in Bollywood, disclosing that a leading Mumbai-based production house rejected an actor just because of his connection with Kabir Singh.

In an interview with film critic Komal Nahta, on Game Changers, Sandeep Reddy Vanga recounted that the actor, who worked in Kabir Singh, auditioned for a role but was rejected after being identified for his work in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer blockbuster of 2019. Being rejected solely on the basis of his previous role irritated and disappointed Vanga.

The director revealed nothing about the name of the production house but spoke strongly about their move. He dared them to treat A-list celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna, whom he has directed before, in the same way.

“If you have the courage, tell Ranbir Kapoor the same thing. Don’t hire Triptii Dimri, don’t hire Rashmika, don’t work with Vishal Mishra, who wrote a song for me,” he added. Vanga, basking in the glory of success with Animal, also spoke about his displeasure with how new artists are dealt with within the industry. “This actor came from some other part of the country, did a small thing, and got a little recognition. He wants to develop and gives auditions with full commitment. And then they tell him, ‘You worked in that film, our company won’t take you,'” he went on.

In spite of the backlash *Kabir Singh* received for its depiction of toxic masculinity, the film was a box office hit, making Shahid Kapoor one of the best-paid actors in the industry. Vanga is now set to work on his next venture, Spirit, with Prabhas.

