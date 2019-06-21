Amid much excitement and anticipation, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s film Kabir Singh is finally releasing today. Touted as the remake of Telugu blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has managed to garner headlines for all the right reasons. Be it the trailer of the film or the songs, Kabir Singh has hit all the right notes. On the day of the release, not just social media but the man himself, i.e Arjun Reddy’s star Vijay Deverakonda has praised Kabir Singh.

The Telugu actor gave a shout-out to Kabir Singh on his official Instagram account and said that for him Filmmaker Sandeep Vanga and his storytelling is more important that any box office success. He is the one who saw a outlet for his energy and vision. Furthermore, Vijay also extended his wishes to Shahid and Kiara. Along with Kabir Singh, Vijay also praised two regional films Malleham and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.

Speaking about the film, Vijay Deverakonda had earlier said that his friend Sandeep directed him in Arjun Reddy and now he is remaking it in Hindi. He just cannot wait to see how it turns out. However, he knows that Sandeep has probably altered the original script to begin on an exciting note. On Shahid, he said that he has known him to be a good actor since Ishq Vishq and he is sure that he must have done an exceptional job in Kabir Singh as well. He added that he wants Kabir Singh to be a massive blockbuster.

The original film Arjun Reddy starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. Along with critical acclaim, the film was also a blockbuster success. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will play Shahid Kapoor’s love interest in Kabir Singh. As the film releases today, social media is all praises for the film.

