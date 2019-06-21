Kabir Singh audience and celebrity reaction: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh is making all the right buzz as it hits the screens today. On the day of its release, celebrities as well as the audience are heaping praises on the team of Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh audience and celebrity reaction: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is back at the cinema screens with yet another powerful performance in Kabir Singh. Stepping into the shoes of Vijay Deverakonda for Arjun Reddy remake, Shahid has undergone massive physical and emotional transformation for his role and it seems like it was all worth it. As the film hits the silver screens today, celebrities and the fans are all over social media praising the film.

From the smart direction of Sandeep Vanga, vulnerability portrayed by Shahid Kapoor to the innocence of Kiara Advani’s character, the makers of Kabir Singh have hit the ball out of the park with this one. Giving the film 3.5 stars, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said that Kabir Singh is not the typical romantic saga. It is unconventional yet powerful. While Shahid has given his career’s best performance, Kiara is lovely.

Actor Neha Dhupia has said on Twitter that Shahid left her speechless. She might take some time to sit and construct her thoughts because the film was so good. Meanwhile, Filmmaker Milap Zaveri wrote on Twitter that Shahid Kapoor will surely bring home all the best actor trophies as he has given the performance of a lifetime. He added that Kabir Singh is a rush of adrenaline, emotion, rage and love.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also extended her support by sharing a still from the film and said that she is proud of him. She added that it is his time to shine. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga and bankrolled under the banner of Cine1 Studios and T-Series, Kabir Singh is making all the right buzz ever since the trailer of the film has released.

#KabirSingh is a RUSH of ADRENALINE, EMOTION, RAGE and LOVE! @shahidkapoor buy a new home to house all the best actor trophies! 👏👏👏 Performance of a lifetime! @Advani_Kiara is BRILLIANT n VULNERABLE! Congrats @itsBhushanKumar @ashwinvarde @MuradKhetani @TSeries for a SUPER HIT — Milap (@zmilap) June 20, 2019

@shahidkapoor you have left me speechless !!!! I May need a few hours to sit and think and construct my thoughts around how I feel about #kabirsingh … only because its so bloody good! 💥 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 20, 2019

#OneWordReview…#KabirSingh: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent. #KabirSinghReview pic.twitter.com/5WiEEQJW2k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor 's best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai 😍 An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 20, 2019

Interval of #KabirSingh .. a cult film for sure. Shahid Kapoor is STUNNING!!! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) June 20, 2019

It’s interval and till here #KabirSingh is very good film with few abuses. It has everything for youngsters. Kiara is looking so beautiful and innocent that everyone will fall in love with her. But it’s frame to frame and scene to scene copy of #ArjunReddy! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 20, 2019

First half of Kabir Singh is over and omg someone please give Shahid Kapoor every single award out there. What a performance, mindblown 🤯 #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor Go watch! @Advani_Kiara — Tamanna Wahi (@tamannaW) June 20, 2019

Actually it is the first half which is going to be cult in coming years .@shahidkapoor as an actor excels and it will be not an exaggeration to say that he is better than @RanveerOfficial in terms of intense acting .Take a bow man .#KabirSingh — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) June 20, 2019

Just watched #KabirSingh in Dubai, it’s my first time ever to watch an Indian movie in a theatre, l just wanna say that it’s a well made movie and I’m a Shahid kapoor fan from now on . They guy is just insanely talented ! — hope (@Zamalek_hope) June 20, 2019

#Kabirsingh #KabirsinghMovie Brilliant performance by shahidkapoor.Kiara just lived in Preethi's character especially in that climax scene. Sandeep Reddy Vanga recreated same impact with his kickass direction and smart writing. — Meganadh Sai Jasti (@Maggi99999) June 21, 2019

#KabirSingh is an ode to the madness and dark side of love. It is intense, violent yet real and full of heartache and longing. @shahidkapoor’s Kabir is as flawed as the shadows that dance in the dark when your vulnerability seeks light. What a performance! Shahid at his finest❤️ — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) June 20, 2019

