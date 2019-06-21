Kabir Singh audience and celebrity reaction: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is back at the cinema screens with yet another powerful performance in Kabir Singh. Stepping into the shoes of Vijay Deverakonda for Arjun Reddy remake, Shahid has undergone massive physical and emotional transformation for his role and it seems like it was all worth it. As the film hits the silver screens today, celebrities and the fans are all over social media praising the film.
From the smart direction of Sandeep Vanga, vulnerability portrayed by Shahid Kapoor to the innocence of Kiara Advani’s character, the makers of Kabir Singh have hit the ball out of the park with this one. Giving the film 3.5 stars, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said that Kabir Singh is not the typical romantic saga. It is unconventional yet powerful. While Shahid has given his career’s best performance, Kiara is lovely.
Actor Neha Dhupia has said on Twitter that Shahid left her speechless. She might take some time to sit and construct her thoughts because the film was so good. Meanwhile, Filmmaker Milap Zaveri wrote on Twitter that Shahid Kapoor will surely bring home all the best actor trophies as he has given the performance of a lifetime. He added that Kabir Singh is a rush of adrenaline, emotion, rage and love.
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also extended her support by sharing a still from the film and said that she is proud of him. She added that it is his time to shine. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga and bankrolled under the banner of Cine1 Studios and T-Series, Kabir Singh is making all the right buzz ever since the trailer of the film has released.