Kabir Singh box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has released today and is making headlines for all the right reasons. As per the buzz around Kabir Singh, it is predicted that the film will make Rs 10 crore on its opening day. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-series.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 1: After mixed bags of film releases like Udta Punjab, Padmavat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is again up with a smashing return with his romantic thriller film Kabir Singh which released today. After receiving rave responses and reviews for the trailer and the songs, it is predicted that Kabir Singh can become Shahid Kapoor’s first solo to make Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Starting from the teaser to the interesting posters, the film made headlines for all the right reasons. It is also expected that the underperformance of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bharat can strongly benefit Shahid Kapoor Kabir Singh as the fans are eagerly waiting to see something out of the box. Kabir Singh is the official remake Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It is expected that Kabir Singh can maker Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore on its opening day.

Talking about the story of the film, it narrates about a short-tempered person Kabir, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, who starts following a self-destructive path after his partner Preeti, played by Kiara Advani is forced to tie knots with someone else. Talking about the response of Arjun Reddy, the original film did wonders in South in terms of the collection so as per the buzz around Kabir Singh, the film can open with good numbers.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the trailer of Kabir Singh received a positive response from the audience and moreover, the songs of the film are like an icing on the cake so the film can easily earn Rs 10 crore. Kabir Singh will be releasing in 2000 screens in India. The film can also receive strong competition from the Hollywood film Toy Story 4 which has received great reviews from the critics as well as fans. Moreover, Diljit Dosanjh’s film Shadaa can also give strong competition.

