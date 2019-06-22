Kabir Singh box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh is a romantic drama film which is directed by Sandeep Vanga is produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-series. It is expected that the film can earn Rs 10 crore on its opening day.

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has been making headlines since its inception. Kabir Singh is a Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and has garnered mixed reviews from the fans as well as critics. The film narrates the story of an alcoholic surgeon Kabir Singh played by Shahid Kapoor, who falls for a simple girl Preeti, played by Kiara Advani. His life changes when his love interest is forced to marry someone else and Kabir starts following a self-destructive path.

It is expected that the film will earn Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore on its first day at the box office. In the film, Shahid Kapoor is in his full form as Shahid Kapoor has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. No doubt, Shahid Kapoor’s hard work is well visible on screens and further Kiara Advani has well complimented him in the entire film.

Though, the romantic drama’s length is a little big however it manages to keep the audience hooked till the end. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta, Adil Hussain and many more in supporting roles.

Film critic Taran Adarsh called the film powerful. He further praised Shahid Kapoor for his phenomenal acting and called Kabir Singh his career-best act. He also quoted that the director Sandeep is an excellent storyteller and has well sequenced the whole film. Earlier, the producers chose Arjun Kapoor for the film but the director wanted to role Shahid Kapoor. Moreover, Tara Sutaria was the first choice for Preeti’s role in the film but due to her non- availability, Kiara Advani was finalized.

#OneWordReview…#KabirSingh: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent. #KabirSinghReview pic.twitter.com/5WiEEQJW2k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App