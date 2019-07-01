Kabir Singh box office collection day 10: Romantic drama film Kabir Singh has successfully earned Rs 181.57 crore and is expected to cross the mark of Rs 200 crore mark soon. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is bankrolled under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-series.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 10: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has now become the third highest grosser film of 2019 which has successfully crossed the collections of big releases like Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal. Moreover, Kabir Singh’s second-week collections are estimated to be better than Shahid Kapoor’s last film Padmavat with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

In total, the film has earned Rs 181.57 crore and is expected to cross the mark of Rs 200 crore soon. Moreover, it is expected that the film might also cross the record of Bharat and Uri. Recently, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the major benchmarks of the film. He revealed that Kabir Singh earned Rs 50 crore on day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5 and crossed Rs 150 crore on day 9. As per the recent reports, the film has earned Rs 17.84 crore on its second Sunday despite India vs England world cup match.

Kabir Singh is the official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy which has garnered mixed responses from all corners of the world. While some are liking the story and are calling the film to be Shahid Kapoor’s career-best act, while some are categorising it under toxic masculinity and misogyny. Despite such responses, the film continues to perform at the box office breaking several other records.

#KabirSingh continues its dominance… Shows solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match]… Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr… Chasing a big total… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr. Total: ₹ 181.57 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is produced by Cine1 Studios and T-series. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App