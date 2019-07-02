Kabir Singh box office collection day 11: Romantic drama film Kabir Singh is creating wonders at the box office each passing day. The film has till now earned Rs 181.57 crore and is expected to cross the mark of Rs 200 crore today.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 11: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh continues to dominate the box office with its rising collections. Despite facing competitions from World Cup matches and the new releases, the film continues to show an upward trend at the box office. The film earned opened by earning Rs 21 crore and has been breaking records each day of several other big releases.

The all-time blockbuster earned Rs 100 crore on day 5, Rs 150 crore on Day 9, Rs 175 crore on day 10 and is expected to soon cross the mark of Rs 200 crore. In total, the film has earned Rs 181.57 crore and is continuing with the same buzz.

Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and apart from Shahid and Kiara, the film also featured Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Suresh Oberoi and Nikita Dutta in supporting roles. Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is bankrolled under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-series.

#KabirSingh biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 47.15 cr

Total: ₹ 181.57 cr

Fantastic trending. India biz.#KabirSingh benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

Kabir Singh narrates the story of an alcoholic surgeon, who starts following a self-destructive path after his love interest Preeti Sikka decides to marry someone else. The story is a rollercoaster ride of feelings, drama, comedy and romance. Though the film garnered mixed responses from the critics as well as fans, the film continues to shine even after 10 days of its release. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next feature in Raj Mehta’s film Good News with costars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.

