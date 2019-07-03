Kabir Singh box office collection day 12: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is among the blockbusters which has successfully earned Rs 198.95 crore in just 12 days. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga and bankrolled by Cine1 Studios and T-series.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 12: Romantic drama film Kabir Singh has now emerged as the highest grossing films of the year 2019 by collecting Rs 198.95 crore in 12 days. Kabir Singh is the Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy which itself was a big hit in the south industry. The film features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is currently creating wonders at the box office.

As per film critic Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 21 crore on its first day, Rs 100 crore on Day 5, Rs 150 crore on day 9, Rs 175 crore on day 10 and Rs 198.95 crore on day 12. Moreover, the film is also challenging the records of Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri. It is also expected that the film will cross Rs 200 crore mark today.

After observing the increasing trend, it is also predicted that the film is not going to die anytime soon. Moreover, it has also surpassed the collections of big releases like Salman Khan’s Bharat and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari.

#KabirSingh will cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 13]… Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: ₹ 198.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

#KabirSingh continues to sparkle… Occupancy/footfalls on [second] Tue indicates it’s poised for a fantastic Week 2 total [₹ 80 cr +/-]… Will set a new benchmark today [Wed]: First *A-certified* #Hindi film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Vanga and apart of Shahid and Kiara, the film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Nikita Dutta, Kamini Kaushal and Suresh Oberoi in supporting roles. Recently, the makers have also launched another track from the film titled Yeh Aaina.

Kabir Singh narrates the story of an alcoholic surgeon who starts following a self-destructive path after his love interest Preeti Sikka decides to marry someone else under her family’s pressure. Though the film has garnered mixed responses from the critics as well as fans, it has somehow managed to work brilliantly at the box office.

