Kabir Singh box office collection day 13: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film has successfully turned out to be among the global blockbusters at the box office. Kabir Singh was produced on the budget of Rs 60 crore and as per the recent buzz, the film has entered Rs 200 crore club. Recently, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures and quoted that the film has earned Rs 206.48 crore (Rs 243 crore gross) and has also earned Rs 16 crore overseas. Now the film stands out with the collection of Rs 259 crore.
Talking about the collections– the film earned Rs 50 crore on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5, Rs 150 crore Day 9, Rs 175 crore on Day 10 and Rs 200 crore on Day 13. Comparing the collections, Salman Khan’s Bharat crossed the same mark on Day 14 and Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri entered the 200 crore club on Day 28. So, Kabir Singh has created history by earning the same amount on Day 13.
Kabir Singh features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in supporting roles.
The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by T-series and Cine1 Studios. The film narrates the story of an alcoholic surgeon Kabir Singh played by Shahid Kapoor, who goes on a self-destructive path after his love interest Preeti Sikka, played by Kiara Advani gets married to someone else under family’s pressure.
