Kabir Singh box office collection day 13: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has successfully earned Rs 206.48 crore at the box office. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the film is expected to soon cross the mark of Rs 250 crore.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 13: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film has successfully turned out to be among the global blockbusters at the box office. Kabir Singh was produced on the budget of Rs 60 crore and as per the recent buzz, the film has entered Rs 200 crore club. Recently, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures and quoted that the film has earned Rs 206.48 crore (Rs 243 crore gross) and has also earned Rs 16 crore overseas. Now the film stands out with the collection of Rs 259 crore.

Talking about the collections– the film earned Rs 50 crore on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5, Rs 150 crore Day 9, Rs 175 crore on Day 10 and Rs 200 crore on Day 13. Comparing the collections, Salman Khan’s Bharat crossed the same mark on Day 14 and Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri entered the 200 crore club on Day 28. So, Kabir Singh has created history by earning the same amount on Day 13.

Kabir Singh features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in supporting roles.

#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out 🔥🔥🔥… Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by T-series and Cine1 Studios. The film narrates the story of an alcoholic surgeon Kabir Singh played by Shahid Kapoor, who goes on a self-destructive path after his love interest Preeti Sikka, played by Kiara Advani gets married to someone else under family’s pressure.

Take a look at the recent figures of the film–

#KabirSingh benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 13

India biz. Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr… 2019 releases…

⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 13

⭐️ #Bharat: Day 14

⭐️ #Uri: Day 28

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

#KabirSingh will cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 13]… Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: ₹ 198.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

