Kabir Singh box office collection day 14: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh is currently creating history at the box office. The film has already entered Rs 200 crore club and is expected to soon cross Rs 250 crore mark. By crossing the record of Salman Khan’s Bharat, Kabir Singh has become the new member of the 200 crore club. As per the recent buzz, the film has earned Rs 213.20 crore on its 14th day.

Film critic Taran Adarsh revealed in order to cross Rs 300 crore mark, the World Cup series might act as a roadblock for Kabir Singh. In the first week, the film earned Rs 134.42 crore and further made Rs 78.78 crore in the second week. Moreover, Kabir Singh has also gained the second position among the list of the highest grossing films of 2019.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in supporting roles. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the film has garnered mixed responses from the critics as well as fans. While some have categorised the film under toxic masculinity and misogyny and some have praised the film and called it Shahid Kapoor’s career-best act.

The film narrates a love story of an alcoholic surgeon Kabir Singh and Preeti Sikka played by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani respectively. Recently, the star cast of the film celebrated the success of the film on entering Rs 200 crore club.

