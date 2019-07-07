Kabir Singh box office collection Day 16: Kabir Singh has successfully earned Rs 218.60 crore in 15 days and it is expected that the film can earn Rs 225 crore today. The film is Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 16: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are currently on cloud 9 as their recently released film is performing extremely well at the box office. By earning Rs 218.60 crore, the film has become one of the highest grosser Hindi films of the year 2019. It is expected that the film will cross Rs 225 crore today as per the recent buzz around it. By crossing the records of big releases like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri The Surgical Strike and Salman Khan’s Bharat, Kabir Singh has created new records with its collection at the box office.

Recently, Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of the film. The film earned Rs 50 crore on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Dat 5, Rs 150 crore on day 9, Rs 175 crore on day 10, Rs 200 crore on Day 13 and finally Rs 218 crore on Day 15. It is predicted that the film can also enter Rs 300 crore club however, the ongoing worlcup series can be a major hurdle for the film in terms of collection.

Kabir Singh is the Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film narrates the love story of Kabir Singh played by Shahid Kapoor who is a known surgeon and starts following a self-destructive path when his love interest Preeti Sikka played by Kiara Advani decides to marry someone else under family pressure.

#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri… Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun… Will cross ₹ 225 cr today [Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 218.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2019

Apart from Shahid and Kiara the film also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in supporting roles. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is produced by Cine1 Studios and T-series.

